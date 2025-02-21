Daffodils

The first daffodils that I have seen in flower this year, in Deans Park on the north side of York Minster.



These will no doubt be the first of many to be seen around York. Many of the banks below the city walls have daffodils planted on them, as do the earth bank on which Cliffords Tower is built.



Sadly, I'm not sure how well these flowers will survive the heavy rain and strong winds forecast for this weekend - but at least it is now warmer.



Ian