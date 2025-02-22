Previous
The Vikings Have Landed! by fishers
Photo 3138

The Vikings Have Landed!

The Vikings land in York every year in February for the school half term, to take part in a Viking Festival.

In this shot you can see a reproduction of a small Viking ship, with full sail, and in the background there are a variety of stalls and craft demonstrations.

York was an important Viking centre for around 100 years, from 866AD. The Visit York website says the following about the city's Viking heritage. "The Viking invasion of York took place on November 1st 866AD and was led by Ivar The Boneless who along with King Halfden renamed the city Jorvik. The Vikings who settled in York were mainly a peaceful bunch despite what we read about their bloody campaigns. They farmed the land and were great craftsmen, traders, artists, engineers and ship builders. Over the one hundred years that York was under Viking rule the city prospered greatly. Today the Viking heritage is still found in the city, through the Scandinavian name for a road, ‘Gata’, which appears in street names such as Stonegate and Petergate to the world-famous JORVIK Viking Centre, which takes visitors on a journey back to daily life in Viking times."

Ian
22nd February 2025 22nd Feb 25

Fisher Family

@fishers
Photo Details

📸🦉 Wendy ace
I have enough Viking in me that I bare the claw. Given to me from my 5th time Grand father. I am proud of that 3% ;-)
Great shot and love the storytelling.
February 22nd, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Great pic👍😊
February 22nd, 2025  
Nigel Rogers ace
Reminds me of rag week at Hull uni - a Lon long time ago....
February 22nd, 2025  
