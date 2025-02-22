The Vikings Have Landed!

The Vikings land in York every year in February for the school half term, to take part in a Viking Festival.



In this shot you can see a reproduction of a small Viking ship, with full sail, and in the background there are a variety of stalls and craft demonstrations.



York was an important Viking centre for around 100 years, from 866AD. The Visit York website says the following about the city's Viking heritage. "The Viking invasion of York took place on November 1st 866AD and was led by Ivar The Boneless who along with King Halfden renamed the city Jorvik. The Vikings who settled in York were mainly a peaceful bunch despite what we read about their bloody campaigns. They farmed the land and were great craftsmen, traders, artists, engineers and ship builders. Over the one hundred years that York was under Viking rule the city prospered greatly. Today the Viking heritage is still found in the city, through the Scandinavian name for a road, ‘Gata’, which appears in street names such as Stonegate and Petergate to the world-famous JORVIK Viking Centre, which takes visitors on a journey back to daily life in Viking times."



Ian