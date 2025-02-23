Viking Festival

More glimpses of the York Viking Festival 2025. It has become a very popular event, with lots of people taking part and a large number of locals and visitors attending. The festival lasts 7 days, with a wide range of Viking inspired events.



In early 1984 a Jorvik (the Viking name for York) Museum was opened on the site of what had been a huge archaeological dig over several years, before the building of the Coppergate shopping centre. The museum was a huge success, but a downturn in visitor numbers in early 1985 prompted the idea of a festival, the first one being held in summer 1985.



40 years later, and both festival and museum are still very popular.



York is quite fortunate in having historical remains covering almost 2000 years, and it is fascinating to discover those different layers of history. The Coppergate dig, the Jorvik museum and the Viking Festival have really brought the significance of York as a Viking centre into public consciousness.



Ian