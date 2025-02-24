Previous
Harris's Hawk by fishers
Photo 3140

Harris's Hawk

One of the regular features to be found in York city centre is a display of birds of prey, by a local birds of prey centre. It is really a fund raising event, since you can pay to have one of the lovely birds perch on your hand. There isn't a flying display.

This year, the birds are on display in the Coppergate shopping centre, a busy location for the birds. I'm surprised how well the birds cope with the busy setting.

Harris's hawk (Parabuteo unicinctus), formerly known as the bay-winged hawk or dusky hawk, and known in Latin America as the peuco, is a medium-large bird of prey that breeds from the southwestern United States south to Chile, central Argentina, and Brazil. This bird is sometimes reported to be at large in Western Europe, especially Britain, but it is a popular species in falconry and these records almost invariably refer to escapes from captivity.

Ian
24th February 2025 24th Feb 25

Christine Sztukowski ace
Magnificent close-up, fav
February 24th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture fv!
February 24th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Wow, he is a handsome scary fella!
February 24th, 2025  
Jo Worboys
That's a great close close up!
February 24th, 2025  
