Owl by fishers
Owl

Another of the birds of prey on display in Coppergate shopping centre. It seems that the display here is part of the York Viking Festival. I presume that now the festival is over, they will be displayed in the Museum Gardens as they have been in previous years.

I'm not certain of the variety of owl that this is, but I think it is an Eagle Owl, probably a European Eagle Owl. If anyone knows for sure, I would be interested to hear.

It was lovely to see these beautiful birds close-up. Different birds were on display each day. It would be interesting to know which birds of prey centr they come from, I would like to see a flying display, something I haven't done for a long time.

Ian
25th February 2025 25th Feb 25

Christine Sztukowski
Oh WOW
February 25th, 2025  
