Barn Owl

Well, I might have been unsure what variety yesterdays owl was, but today I know this owl is a barn owl.



This was one of the smaller birds on display in Coppergate shopping centre.last week. The birds were kept on low perches to which they were tethered. They were easily released when someone wants a bird to perch on their hand, and quite a few people were happy to pay their £3 for the priviliege. These smaller birds were particularly popular with children.



The barn owl is the most widely distributed owl in the world. They are medium-sized owls with large heads and characteristic heart-shaped faces. They have long, strong legs with powerful talons.



In the UK their numbers were in decline through the 20th century, but since the 1970s their numbers have begun to recover. There are today estimated to be between 10,000 and 12,000 breeding pairs in the UK.



Ian