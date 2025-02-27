Northern white-faced owl

Another of the smaller birds of prey on display in the Coppergate shopping centre in York last week.



Here you can see the protective glove that the handler wears to prevent his hand from becoming an owl snack.



This type of owl is found in a band across Africa between the Sahara and the Equator. This owl has a rather notable defense mechanism. When faced with a similar-sized predator (like another owl slightly larger than it), the bird flares its wings to appear larger. When faced with something much larger than itself (such as an eagle), it pulls its feathers inwards, elongates its body, and narrows its eyes to thin slits. It is thought that it uses this ability to camouflage itself.



Its most preferred habitats are dry savannas with thorn trees and not too dense riverine forests and woods along watercourses. Also found in savanna with scattered trees, dry open forest, woodland with closed canopy, forest edges and clearings. Absent from deserts and dense tropical rainforest.



I don't know how or why this particular owl found itself in Yorkshire, a long way from home in Africa.



