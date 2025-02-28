Viburnum

This is a sample of one of over a hundred and fifty species of viburnum, and I spotted it basking in the sun in the Homestead Park. There have been small areas of flowers to be seen since before Christmas, but now the bush is becoming covered with this lovely pink display.



It really did feel like early spring today, with temperatures of around 10C, after a frosty start to the day. I was brought down to earth though, with a Facebook memory of photos of snow that I posted on there in 2018. It isn't unsual to see snow at Easter, so I'm not expecting an end to colder weather just yet - but it was lovely to enjoy today's walk in the sunshine!



Ian