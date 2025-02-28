Previous
Viburnum by fishers
Photo 3144

Viburnum

This is a sample of one of over a hundred and fifty species of viburnum, and I spotted it basking in the sun in the Homestead Park. There have been small areas of flowers to be seen since before Christmas, but now the bush is becoming covered with this lovely pink display.

It really did feel like early spring today, with temperatures of around 10C, after a frosty start to the day. I was brought down to earth though, with a Facebook memory of photos of snow that I posted on there in 2018. It isn't unsual to see snow at Easter, so I'm not expecting an end to colder weather just yet - but it was lovely to enjoy today's walk in the sunshine!

Ian
28th February 2025 28th Feb 25

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2024 - 5th March marked the completion of our 11th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
861% complete

View this month

KWind ace
Wonderfully focused close up!
February 28th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Oooh that is lush and nice and early.
February 28th, 2025  
