Photo 3145
Daffodils
More daffodils are flowering now, although I haven't had time to go and check if they are in flower yet alonng the banks below York city walls.
This shot was taken yesterday in Homestead Park, while the daffodils and I were enjoying the pleasant sunshine.
A special greeting today to our Welsh friends as they celebrate St David's Day on 1st March. The daffodil is one of the recognised symbols of Wales.
Ian
1st March 2025
1st Mar 25
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
March 1st, 2025
