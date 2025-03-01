Previous
Daffodils by fishers
Photo 3145

Daffodils

More daffodils are flowering now, although I haven't had time to go and check if they are in flower yet alonng the banks below York city walls.

This shot was taken yesterday in Homestead Park, while the daffodils and I were enjoying the pleasant sunshine.

A special greeting today to our Welsh friends as they celebrate St David's Day on 1st March. The daffodil is one of the recognised symbols of Wales.

Ian
1st March 2025 1st Mar 25

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2024 - 5th March marked the completion of our 11th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
861% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
March 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact