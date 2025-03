Colour and Light 2025

Colour and Light is now in its third year, with an impressive light show projected onto the south transept of York Minster this year. The display lasts just 10 minutes but is constantly repeated between 6pm and 9pm, with the last evening being today.



The display this year is a historical chronology of the city, with a special emphasis on the animals of York's past and present.



Not much colour in this shot, as we spiral back into history - but there is a lot of colour and light to come...........



Ian