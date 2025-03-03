Roman York

This section of the Colour and Light 2025 display was very much a representation of Roman York, with its impressive columns, decorative tiles and fountains.



A very appropriate feature to project onto the Minster, since the church stands on the site of the Roman Principia, or headquarters building. Parts of the ruins can be seen on a visit to the Minster undercroft. I was actually stood close to a Roman pillar from the Principia when I took this shot. It was placed in its current location in the 1970s when a restoration project was carried out on the foundations of the Minster.



Ian