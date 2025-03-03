Previous
Roman York by fishers
Photo 3147

Roman York

This section of the Colour and Light 2025 display was very much a representation of Roman York, with its impressive columns, decorative tiles and fountains.

A very appropriate feature to project onto the Minster, since the church stands on the site of the Roman Principia, or headquarters building. Parts of the ruins can be seen on a visit to the Minster undercroft. I was actually stood close to a Roman pillar from the Principia when I took this shot. It was placed in its current location in the 1970s when a restoration project was carried out on the foundations of the Minster.

Ian
3rd March 2025 3rd Mar 25

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2024 - 5th March marked the completion of our 11th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
862% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Great shot and interesting info
March 3rd, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Gorgeous display
March 3rd, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Glorious capture!
March 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact