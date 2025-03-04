Previous
Peacock Feathers by fishers
Photo 3148

Peacock Feathers

The part of the York Colour and Light 2025 display shown yesterday was quite traditional, in that it highlighted, projected onto and emphasised features of the Minster.

This shot is a rather different approach, using just the outline of the building and the door at the lower centre, and almost ignoring the rest of the structure.

Peacocks were a popular feature of the Museum Gardens when I first moved to York, and there were quite a few peacocks in the gardens. Occasionally one would wander out of the gardens onto Museum Street, bringing traffic to a halt - not ideal on what is part of the inner ring road. Occasionally they would stray further into the shopping area.

The peacocks were first housed in the Museum Gardens in 1952. Sadly, by 2001 there was just one left, and because of his tendancy to wander on to nearby roads, he was moved elsewhere (though I haven't been able to track down where he was moved to).

They are still a well remembered former feature of our city.

Ian
4th March 2025 4th Mar 25

Casablanca ace
Sorry the peacocks are no more 😢 This is a lovely tribute to them. Such beautiful creatures.
March 4th, 2025  
Martyn Drage ace
Woah that's cool
March 4th, 2025  
