The Vikings

This part of the York Colour and Light 2025 display shows a Viking ship crossing a rough sea. As the recent Viking Festival showed, the Vikings played a significant role in the development of York.



Much of what we now know about Viking York was only discovered in the last 50 years, with the archaeological dig in Coppergate, and more recently another archaeological dig in Hungate.



York, like many historical cities, has a whole wealth of unknown history hidden just below the ground level, but fortunately with any city centre redevelopment, the archaeologints get chance to look before the development takes place.



Ian