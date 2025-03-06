Previous
Stained Glass by fishers
Photo 3150

Stained Glass

I really like taking photos of stained glass, and I thought this part of the York Sound and Light display was very effective. It also recognises the impact of Christian faith on the history of York.

In earlier times, not only were church leaders spiritual figures, but many were also political figures whose decisions had effects throughout society. Yes, some of their political decisions were bad, but then some recent political decisions, both in the UK and elsewhere are just as bad if not worse.

Stained glass is lovely in the way the richness of its colours are really brought to life as sunlight shines through it. The subjects featured on stained glass are varied - bible stories and characters, saints, special events and memorials all feature in the windows of churches in York.

Ian
6th March 2025 6th Mar 25

Casablanca ace
That's very nice indeed. I like these light displays and I love stained glass.

I am a great believer in history being what it is. This modern thing to re-write or erase history is insane to my mind. Look at it, learn from it, choose your own way ahead but don't pretend it didn't happen or attempt to wipe every trace of it from living memory. And yes, today's decisions are just as bad, if not worse!
March 6th, 2025  
