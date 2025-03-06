Stained Glass

I really like taking photos of stained glass, and I thought this part of the York Sound and Light display was very effective. It also recognises the impact of Christian faith on the history of York.



In earlier times, not only were church leaders spiritual figures, but many were also political figures whose decisions had effects throughout society. Yes, some of their political decisions were bad, but then some recent political decisions, both in the UK and elsewhere are just as bad if not worse.



Stained glass is lovely in the way the richness of its colours are really brought to life as sunlight shines through it. The subjects featured on stained glass are varied - bible stories and characters, saints, special events and memorials all feature in the windows of churches in York.



Ian