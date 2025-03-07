Lightning

It is quite hard to decide which part of the York Colour and Light 2025 display was best, but this section, with flashes of lightning and some of the larger animals associated with York, is certainly close to the top of my favourites list.



The story linking the bear (on the right) is quite amusing, even though it was potentially dangerous. In the 1820s, when the Museum Gardens were created and opened, part housed a menagerie of wild creatures, one of which was a bear.



Unfortunately the home for the bear wasn't secure enough, and the bear escaped on several occasions. In 1831 Professor John Phillips, first keeper of the museum in the gardens, reached the final straw when the bear got loose and chased him around the gardens. Luckily he managed to reach an outhouse before things got more serious. That, however, was the end of the bear in the Museum Gardens - it was despatched to London Zoo!



Ian