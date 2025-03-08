Crocuses

At the moment there is a nice display of crocuses in Deans Park, York. I rather liked this group of purple ones, found in the shade of the Minster.



Lots of spring flowers around at the moment, though the display of daffodils around the city walls is quite disappointing so far. The lovely warm weather this last few days has really encouraged the flowers to bloom, with the temperature reaching 15C today. That must be close to a record for early March. Sadly the forecast doesn't expect the warmth to continue, with temperatures back down do around 7C by Tuesday.



Ian