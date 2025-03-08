Previous
Crocuses by fishers
At the moment there is a nice display of crocuses in Deans Park, York. I rather liked this group of purple ones, found in the shade of the Minster.

Lots of spring flowers around at the moment, though the display of daffodils around the city walls is quite disappointing so far. The lovely warm weather this last few days has really encouraged the flowers to bloom, with the temperature reaching 15C today. That must be close to a record for early March. Sadly the forecast doesn't expect the warmth to continue, with temperatures back down do around 7C by Tuesday.

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
March 8th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Very pretty!
March 8th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 8th, 2025  
