Japanese Pieris

Another of the flowers welcoming the lovely mild spring weather that we have been having for the last few days. This cluster of Japanese Pieris flowers was on a bush close to the pond in the Homestead Park.



There are now quite a few spring flowers to be seen in the park. Hopefully the flowers won't be too upset by the drop in temperature forecast for the next few days. Today was around 15C, by Tuesday a max of 7C is forecast, with a risk of frost at night.



Ian