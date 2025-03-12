St. Guthlac's Church, Market Deeping

Apologies for the lack of a post yesterday, Ian was having a cataract removed and I was playing nurse!

Lat week I visited Louise and family, while they were hard at work I revisited Market Deeping. It is a pretty little market town on the Lincolnshire and Cambridgeshire border.



The church pictured is at one end of the main road which has many beautiful and interesting buildings. Its dedication is to a little known anglo-saxon saint Guthlac.



Guthlac lived around the turn of the eighth centuary. He was originally a soldier of fortune who became a hermit, dedicating his life to religious study, councelling and solitude.

He died, aged about forty, in 714 AD, and Crowland Abbey was founded in his memory by Ethelbald, King of Mercia, a few years later.



The Life of Saint Guthlac was written by a monk named Felix at the behest of King Ælfwald of the East Angles, to whom it was dedicated. Written within 35 years of Guthlac's death; it was based it on the recollections of Wilfred (a hermit who visited Guthlac)and Cissa (who was Guthlac's successor at Crowland). Consequently, this manuscript can be considered to be the most reliable history of his life.



Sadly I couldn't go inside and see the various windows dedicted to St, Guthlacs life.



Katharine