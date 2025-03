River Wellend, Market Deeping

A short walk across the old market square to the south side of Market Deeping is part of the riverside walk along the River Wellend.

This section has information boards, picnic tables, and benches, all much appreciated on my lovely day there in the sunshine.

The river marks the boundry between the two counties of Lincolnshire and Cambridgeshire. Although the rivers course has been altered the county boundry runs along the old river course.



Ian is doing well and enjoying seeing brighter colours.



Katharine