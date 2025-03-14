Stone Buildings, Market Deeping

These are just the highlights of the many beautiful limestone buildings in Market Deeping. There is a huge variety of types of buildings of varying ages.

New builds like the top right are designed to fit in the town sympathetically, creating a harmonious whole. There are two areas like the top right which lead from the main market area and give a hint of how the place feels on market days. ((sadly not happening on my visit this time).



Ian continues to make good progress and marvel at the colours her now sees.



