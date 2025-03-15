Bourne Eau House

Bourne is a pretty market town where our eldest daughter and family live. I always find time to have a walk round Bourne and see the lovely buildings. This is one of my favourites and is the back view of the house which can be seen from Bourne Abbey.

Bourne Eau House stands on the site of the old Abbey infirmary and this back view is its most photogenic side.

The house dates from the 1580's but there have been many additions over the years. Staring as a single storey house it gained an upper storey in 1630. Each owner added rooms and made improvements. There are many gems, salvaged ships oak beams, a butterfly hinge from 1660 and a Jacobean carved oak fire surround.

The house saw a lot of history and had a number of owners. Parts were until recently used as a guest house, but it is now a private residence again.



Katharine



