Bourne Abbey

I always enjoy visitng Bourne Abbey. It has a lovely tranquil atmosphere.



The present Bourne Abbey was founded around 1138.Although not large or wealthy it is of Norman foundation. Later alterations are of the transitional style from Norman to Early English.



In the centre of the nave is a huge brass chandelier that was given by Matthew Clay in 1742 to the memory of his daughter who died at the age of 22. Its 24 candles are lit at festivals and this produces a splendid sight over the worshipping congregation.





