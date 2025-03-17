Selby Abbey

First, thank you all for your support and encouragement following my cataract surgery last Tuesday. The transformation to my sight is impressive - I can see things more clearly and colours are richer and more vibrant.



This shot was taken 10 days ago, when Katharine and I had a late afternoon trip to Selby for 'Selby Light', with a light show in the abbey, and smaller displays in various shop windows around the town centre. The nave of the abbey is bathed in red light to help people to find their way into the abbey, before the light show began.



Selby Abbey is a former Benedictine abbey and current Anglican parish church. It was founded in 1069 by Benedict of Auxerre. Following the dissolution of the monasteries, it was disused for a considerable time before being restored for use as the parish church.



Its 900 year history has seen many changes and developments to the building, though it is nice to see the survival of a number of Norman features have survived.



Ian