Geological Time

The Selby Light show tackled history on a gigantic scale, beginning with what I thought was an impressive display of geological time, with the formation of rocks, their erosion and reformation into new rocks over many many millions of years.



Selby Abbey itself is built of Magnesian Limestone, quarried near Tadcaster, which was deposited during the Permian period of geological history, approximately 270 million years ago, when the area was on the margins of a shallow sea, known as the Zechstein Sea, which then covered much of northern Europe.



Ian