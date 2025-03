Selby Light

Following the sprint through geological history represented by yesterday's shot, Selby Light gave us a kaleidoscopic view of the abbey as it is now, but from viewpoints impossible to mere mortals, through an evolving collection of line drawings.



This image looks down on the western end of the nave, with the entrance on the left. This sequence of views, forming a fly through of the abbey, was an impressive display of the building as it is now.



Ian