The Future?

Having covered geological history and the current abbey, the Selby Light display moved on to one possible future, with the abbey in ruins, in a swamp, with nature taking over.



This isn't as far fetched as you might think, since sea level is already slowly rising, and the River Ouse at Selby is tidal, even though it is many miles from the sea. Much land around Selby and in East Yorkshire is less than 10 metres above sea level, and there are extensive flood defences to prevent short term flooding around Selby.



There is also clear evidence that the southern North Sea was once dry land linking England to Europe, with evidence of settlements in what is sometimes known as 'Doggerland', so such innundations of land have happened in the relatively recent past (following the ice age).



This is a rather depressing future, so perhaps we will start to take the risks of global warming more seriousy, and its effects reduced, or at least delayed. Or perhaps the future will be very different. After all when I was at school the view was that the ice age was still in progress and that we were in an interglacial period before the ice returned.



Whatever the future, there will be huge challenges to mankind. I hope we are willing to accept and respond to them.



Ian