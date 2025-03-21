Previous
Farewell to Winter! by fishers
Farewell to Winter!

This sunset shot was taken on Wednesday and shows the last sunset of winter.

Winter ended and spring has started with some lovely weather, with lots of sunshine over the last few days, though we are expecting a little rain over the weekend.

Another week and clocks will change to British Summer Time, and the evenings will then be lighter. The winter is over, as we look forward to spring and summer here in the UK.

Ian
21st March 2025 21st Mar 25

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo👍😊
March 21st, 2025  
