Previous
Photo 3164
Farewell to Winter!
This sunset shot was taken on Wednesday and shows the last sunset of winter.
Winter ended and spring has started with some lovely weather, with lots of sunshine over the last few days, though we are expecting a little rain over the weekend.
Another week and clocks will change to British Summer Time, and the evenings will then be lighter. The winter is over, as we look forward to spring and summer here in the UK.
Ian
21st March 2025
21st Mar 25
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
3164
photos
93
followers
33
following
3157
3158
3159
3160
3161
3162
3163
3164
Views
5
5
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Taken
19th March 2025 6:07pm
sky
,
sunset
,
spring
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo👍😊
March 21st, 2025
