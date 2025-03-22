York's Busiest Street?

Shambles has for many years been a very busy place, with visitors and residents enjoying the impressive Medieval architecture and the quaint little shops.



In recent years the crowds have grown as many people identify Shambles as the inspiration for Diagon Alley in Harry Potter, and have come for a look at the Harry Potter shops that have become established, despite JK Rowling, author of the Harry Potter books denying that Shambles was the inspiration.



Even more recently, a shop selling miniature ghost figures has taken residence, and is a remarkable success, so more crowds, and now a system of queues marshalled by shop staff to try and control the crowds and allow people to pass along the street.



And finally, just to add to the crowded scene, scaffolding has been installed on behalf of the city council, who own many of the buildings, to enable repair work to some of them. Needless to say, but I won't be visiting the Shambles again for a while!



Ian