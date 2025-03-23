Shambles in Less Busy Times

For those of you not familiar with Shambles (shown in yesterday's shot), this image from the archive shows you what the street looks like without the scaffolding and the crowds.



As you can see there are some impressive medieval timber framed buildings. Some say that Shambles is one of the best Medieval streets in Europe.



My first visit to Shambles was back in 1970, for a traditional dinner of roast beef and Yorkshire pudding in a restaurant above some of the shops. Sadly such traditional food is quite hard to find in York now.



This shot was taken in May 2020, during the first Covid-19 lockdown, during the hour a day we were allowed to go out for exercise. It was quite a strange experience to wander around the almost deserted city centre. It seems hard to believe now that the city was ever this quiet.



Ian