Hyacinth by fishers
Photo 3167

Hyacinth

Hyacinths are spring-blooming bulbs with richly coloured flowers and an incredible fragrance that can perfume an entire garden. They bloom at a simular time to daffodils, and come in a rainbow of colors including white, cream, pink, rose, apricot, lavender, cobalt blue, deep purple and wine red. Like other spring-flowering bulbs, hyacinths are easy to grow. Just plant the bulbs in autumn to enjoy beautiful flowers the following spring.

This deep blue specimen was in the Museum Gardens, along with many others, when we walked through the gardens at the end of last week. Most were this colour, but there were a few white ones as well.

They are another lovely sign that spring has arrived!

Ian
24th March 2025 24th Mar 25

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
Lesley ace
Beautiful! I spotted a few of these on our walk today. Happy flowers.
March 24th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
March 24th, 2025  
