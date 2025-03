Caterpillar on Lavender

This shot has taken quite a while to get onto our 365 Project. It was taken around a month ago by Lucy's husband, and sent to me on Messenger. However, it only arrived in my Messenger just over a week ago, so here it is at last.



Lucy and her husband were busy gardening when it was taken - the top of Lucy's head and her pink jacket can be seen in the background on the left of the shot.



Ian