Previous
Photo 3169
Tulip
The first tulips are now starting to flower, and I really liked the colour of this one that I found in the Museum Gardens a few days ago.
It is almost overwhelming to see the gardens flooded with colours of all kinds, and it is a joy to see the changes to the gardens happening on an almost daily basis.
Ian
26th March 2025
26th Mar 25
4
1
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
3169
photos
93
followers
33
following
3162
3163
3164
3165
3166
3167
3168
3169
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
24th March 2025 1:59pm
Tags
flower
,
pink
,
tulip
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautifully captured
March 26th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely👍😊
March 26th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Nice to see the colours sharper with your new eye 👁️ or eyes 👀 .
Did they do them both at the same time or just one and the other a couple of weeks later?
March 26th, 2025
Fisher Family
@illinilass
They only did one eye, followed by a checkup after 4-6 weeks and the second eye should be done around 8 weeks after the first, so that should be early May. I hadn't realised how poor my vision had become before treatment, the colours really are much brighter, and the shapes so much clearer now!
Ian
March 26th, 2025
