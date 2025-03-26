Previous
Tulip by fishers
Photo 3169

Tulip

The first tulips are now starting to flower, and I really liked the colour of this one that I found in the Museum Gardens a few days ago.

It is almost overwhelming to see the gardens flooded with colours of all kinds, and it is a joy to see the changes to the gardens happening on an almost daily basis.

Ian
26th March 2025 26th Mar 25

Fisher Family

@fishers
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautifully captured
March 26th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely👍😊
March 26th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Nice to see the colours sharper with your new eye 👁️ or eyes 👀 .
Did they do them both at the same time or just one and the other a couple of weeks later?
March 26th, 2025  
Fisher Family
@illinilass

They only did one eye, followed by a checkup after 4-6 weeks and the second eye should be done around 8 weeks after the first, so that should be early May. I hadn't realised how poor my vision had become before treatment, the colours really are much brighter, and the shapes so much clearer now!

Ian
March 26th, 2025  
