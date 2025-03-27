Beside the River Foss

The River Foss is the smaller of the two rivers in York, and it flows into the River Ouse just to the south of the city centre.



This short walk runs between Heworth Green and Fossway, following the River Foss, and is little more that a mile long.



What was once a rather neglected riverside path has become a quite popular route with the development of the Foss Fairy Trail, by a group of local residents. There are fairy doors, fairy houses and all kinds of other fairy facilities, including a picnic area. More of that in a future post - here we see one of quite a few willow trees beside the river.



One of the first long walks that I did, back in 1990, was the Foss Walk, which followed the river some 28 miles through mainly gentle farming country to the north of York. I added a further 4 miles from Easingwold to the start of the route, because at the time Easingwold was the closest place to the source of the River Foss that I could get to by bus. It was a lovely route with a lot to see along the way.



The River Foss isn't always a pleasant place - back in December 2015, there were serious floods along its route through York. Normally floods in the city are caused by the River Ouse bringing down water from a large area of the Yorkshire Dales. Often, high river levels on the River Ouse push water back up the River Foss, causing flooding to low lying areas east of York. There is a huge flood gate that can be lowered near where the River Foss flows into the River Ouse, and a pumping station to pump water from the Foss past the flood gate into the Ouse, keeping the Foss area free of floods.



In 2015, the main flood water came along the River Foss, at rates of flow far higher than anything previously recorded. Failure of the flood defences meant several hundred homes and businesses were flooded. Since then a major upgrade to defences has taken place.



It was hard to imagine the devastation of the floods as I walked beside the gentle flowing River Foss on a lovely sunny spring day. Oh, and if you are wondering where the River Foss is, it is to the right of the willow tree.



Ian