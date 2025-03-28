Foss Fairy Trail

At various locations beside the short walk that I did beside the River Foss, there are fairy buildings of various sorts. Most were houses, but there was a lighthouse, hospital and several pubs as well. I rather like these two houses.



The buildings were made by different people, so there are no desighn standards, just a rather eclectic mix. Some of them aren't too easy to see, since they are on the ground, in the undergrowth, up in the trees, and in hollows in the trees. This is one reason why it is worth completing the walk in both directions, with a different viewpoint revealing different houses.



It is a rather magical place, and fascinating to watch families with young children enjoying finding the houses. Fun for those of us not quite so young as well!



Ian