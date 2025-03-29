Rustic Bench

One of many interesting features along the Foss Fairy Trail is this rather rustic bench, and one of several along the route, each with a very individual design



This one was certainly not designed with comfort in mind, but I did like the rough and ready character.



The fairy trail began as a lockdown activity, but it has now developed a life of its own, and is a permanent feature of the riverside path. During some school holidays, craft activities are organised for children.



Sadly, there was initially a problem with vandalism when the trail was first created, but on the positive side this meant a regular inflow of new fairy buildings to replace those damaged or destroyed, so the trail was constantly being refreshed.



It is a long time since my last visit to this trail, almost two years, so there have been quite a few changes, but it is good to see the enthusiasm of those who look after the trail is undiminished.



Ian