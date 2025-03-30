Northern Saints

The northern here refers to northern England, and these three northern saints are commemorated in stained glass in St Oswald's Church in Sowerby, near Thirsk. This collage shows just the saints rather than the whole window, to make their images clearer.



The dedications of the windows each remember members of the same family, with the glass in the centre and right views being made in late Victorian times, and the glass in the left view being made in 1947.



St Cuthbert (left) was a monk, bishop and hermit, associated with the monastery of Lindisfarne.



St Wilfrid (centre) was born a Northumbrian noble, who entered religious life as a teenager and who eventually became bishop of Northumbria.



St Hilda (right) was the founder and first abbess of the monastery at Whitby which was chosen as the venue for the Synod of Whitby in 664, where the English church chose to follow Roman rather than Celtic traditions.



Ian



