Favourite Foods - Fried Breakfast by fishers
Photo 3174

Favourite Foods - Fried Breakfast

The Thirsk yarnbombers have been busy again, and the Market Place has once more been decorated with their efforts. The theme for their current display is 'Favourite Foods', and the range of foods on display is impressive.

This shot shows a fried breakfast, which is something that brings back memories of holidays in the Isle of Man. For several years we stayed with Bernard in a small guest house in Douglas. He became a good friend. He believed that a good start to the day was a good breakfast, and provided us with a beautifully cooked fried breakfast each day.

I know that fried breakfast doesn't appeal to everyone, perhaps I should share a more healthy option with you tomorrow.

Ian
31st March 2025 31st Mar 25

Monica
So cute!
March 31st, 2025  
Nigel Rogers ace
Fab - but no ketchup!
March 31st, 2025  
Felicity Macdonald-Smith
Fried egg, bacon, black pudding (yum!), but what are the white sausage-shaped things?
March 31st, 2025  
