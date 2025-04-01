Favourite Foods - Fruits

Fried food was popular in a number of the exhibits in the latest Thirsk Yarnbombers display, but so was fruit. I rather liked this display, with the cobbled part of the market place in the background.



I'm always impressed by the creativity that these yarnbombers show, and by how many different displays they produce in a year. I presume their next display will be for the VE Day anniversary. After that there is likely to be a summer display, followed by Remembrance Day and Christmas. They are a very busy group!



Ian