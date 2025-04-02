Previous
Favourite Foods - Boiled Eggs by fishers
Favourite Foods - Boiled Eggs

This shot was the one proclaimed as favourite by our youngest grandson, so I thought we should really post it here as well. His favourite breakfast is boiled egg, toast soldiers and a drink.

This is another great creation by the Thirsk yarnbombers. I love some f the detail in this one - the drips of egg yellow on the side of the egg for example.

When I was young, we regularly has boiled eggs, but for a while they fell out of favour with nutritionists because they contain high levels of cholesterol. More recently they have come back into favour as an excellent food source, but the recommendation is to eat no more than one a day.

Ian
2nd April 2025 2nd Apr 25

