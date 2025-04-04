Previous
Favourite Foods - Lots of Choice! by fishers
Photo 3178

Favourite Foods - Lots of Choice!

I couldn't resist creating this collage of many of the other foods in the Thirsk yarnbombers display. The range of foods available in the UK has changed dramatically during my lifetime, and the British have become much more adventurous in their eating habits.

Part of this is due to the numbers of people coming to live in Britain, and the range of countries that they come from. It is also partly due to the increasing numbers of British people taking holidays abroad to increasingly exotic locations.

The range of foods is therefore one of the consequences of globalisation.

Ian
4th April 2025 4th Apr 25

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
870% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Brilliant! Especially love the ice cream sundae and the fried eggs!
April 4th, 2025  
Margaret Brown ace
A regular feast if only it were edible!!
Thank you for your info, yes that sounds about right, you can understand the thinking behind it.
April 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact