Favourite Foods - Lots of Choice!

I couldn't resist creating this collage of many of the other foods in the Thirsk yarnbombers display. The range of foods available in the UK has changed dramatically during my lifetime, and the British have become much more adventurous in their eating habits.



Part of this is due to the numbers of people coming to live in Britain, and the range of countries that they come from. It is also partly due to the increasing numbers of British people taking holidays abroad to increasingly exotic locations.



The range of foods is therefore one of the consequences of globalisation.



Ian