A Walk in the Park

Homestead Park is a beautiful place, and only a short walk from home, so Katharine and I visit it quite regularly. At this time of year it undergoes a rapid transition from its winter slumber, as trees, shrubs and flowers spring back into life.



It is a 14 acre (5.7 hectare) garden owned, managed and maintained by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation for visitors to enjoy. It is one of many features in the city created by members of the Rowntree family.



The park was opened in 1904 by English social reformer Benjamin Seebohm Rowntree, son of Joseph Rowntree. He was owner of Rowntree’s Chocolate Factory. Homestead House was the home of Seebohm and his family from 1904 until 1936.



As soon as the house was inhabited, he made an announcement in the Yorkshire Gazette. The fields behind his house would be made available to children attending York Elementary Schools for outdoor activities. The house was greatly extended in the late 1970s and converted into offices. It is now the head office of the Joseph Rowntree Foundation.



Ian