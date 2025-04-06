Blossom

"In botany, blossoms are the flowers of stone fruit trees (genus Prunus) and of some other plants with a similar appearance that flower profusely for a period of time in spring.



Colloquially, flowers of orange are referred to as such as well. Peach blossoms (including nectarine), most cherry blossoms, and some almond blossoms are usually pink. Plum blossoms, apple blossoms, orange blossoms, some cherry blossoms, and most almond blossoms are white.



Blossoms provide pollen to pollinators such as bees, and initiate cross-pollination necessary for the trees to reproduce by producing fruit."



That may all be true, but in the UK blossom in profusion is usually a sign of wind and rain on the way to destroy it all! This year is different though, with lots of sunny weather forecast to last for another week, and the blossom on the trees in the Homestead Park at the moment is beautiful. This is a very small sample of the beauty that can currently be seen.



Ian