Daffodil by fishers
Photo 3181

Daffodil

Still lots of daffodils to be seen in and around York. They seem to be having a particularly long season this year.

This specimen is one of a number of different varieties still in flower in the Homestead Park.

Sorry for the later than usual post. We have been out on an exciting bus journey, which sadly didn't go quite as planned, and we are a lot later home that expected.

Ian
7th April 2025 7th Apr 25

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
871% complete

