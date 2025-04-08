The Pike and the Ring (Pickering)

This rather nice carved stone was recently restored and mounted on the stone parapet of the road bridge over Pickering Beck in the Ropery in Pickering. A plaque tells the story of the supposed origins of the name Pickering:



"Legend has it that Pickering was founded by King Peredurus of York in 270 BC. The King, it is said, lost a ring in a nearby river.



King Peredurus accused a young girl of stealing the ring, but the ring was rediscovered by the King’s cook in the stomach of a pike. Seeking the girl in order to apologise, Peredurus fell in love and married her, naming the place “Pike-Ring” (pic hring in Old English). Which, says the legend developed over time into 'Pickering'.



The crest on the town’s coat of arms reflects the legend of the pike and the ring."



Since the 1970s the stone had been displayed over the sign on the front of Eastgate Fisheries shop, but has been without a home since the shop was demolished.



Ian