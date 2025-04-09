Steam Train Arrival

Those of you who have followed our project for a while will have realised that I enjoy taking photos of steam locomotives, so it is no surprise that I visited the railway station in Pickering, which is the southern terminus of the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.



I had planned to be stood on the footbridge to get a photo of the train arriving, against a background of wooden buildings on the platform, but the train caught me by surprise with an early arrival, so I had to improvise and catch it as it passed under the footbridge and before it passed into the shadow of the station roof. I was fortunate to catch the young children watching the arrival.



The locomotive was one of over 800 of the same type built for the LMS railway, this one being built in 1937. After 30 years service it was taken out of service and passed into preservation. It gained the name 'Eric Treacy', after the former Bishop of Wakefield, an eminent railway photographer who died in May 1978 of a heart attack whilst at Appleby station on the Settle & Carlisle line, waiting for a steam hauled railtour.



Those who saw steam locomotives at work early this week were fortunate, since the moorland is very dry and one of the locomotives started a lineside fire (fortunately quickly extinguished).



The railway has now suspended steam services because of the fire risk, and vintage diesel locomotives are operating services until wet weather reduces the fire risk. There are plans to convert two of the steam locomotives to burn oil instead of coal, removing the risk of sparks starting lineside fires.



