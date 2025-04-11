Previous
Pickering Fairy Trail by fishers
Photo 3185

Pickering Fairy Trail

Lots of decorations around Pickering as part of their new Fairy Trail. Quite a few examples of yarnbombing to be seen, but surprisingly for a Fairy Trail, very few fairies.

11th April 2025 11th Apr 25

