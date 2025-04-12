Previous
Ducks on Parade by fishers
Photo 3186

Ducks on Parade

It was market day when we visited Pickering, and one of the craft stalls had these rows of carved decorated ducks. It did remind me of soldiers on parade!

Ian
12th April 2025 12th Apr 25

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
