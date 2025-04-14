Bluebell

Louise sent me this shot that she took at the weekend during a walk in Bourne Wood that she and her husband took at the weekend.



They went to see the bluebells which are now in flower, a little earlier in the year than usual. Louise took this rather nice close-up shot during their walk.



Bourne Woods are an extensive woodland in southern Lincolnshire, on the west side of the town of Bourne. Much of it is classed as ancient woodland, though there are a few areas of plantation as well. It is a popular area for recreation, and well used by runners, walkers, cyclists, horse riders and others.



Ian