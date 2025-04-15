Circles Garden, Homestead Park

The circles garden is a small recently created area designed as a sensory garden consisting of several interlocking circles each with a feature of interest. The circle in this shot has a round boulder used as a fountain, though on this visit the flow of watter was rather restricted. The boulder has attractive patterns of different coloured rock, but it is rather contaminated by algae, and therefore in need of a good clean.



As you can see in the background, there are now some lovely displays of blossom in the park.



While there I had a chat with a young woman who had just started working in the Homestead Park, and we were talking about some of the recent changes. There is a constant renewal of the park, which must cost the Joseph Rowntree Foundation a considerable sum of money, but which has created the best kept park in York.



Ian