Formal Garden, Homestead Park

When our girls were young, as with many other young children, the key thing about this formal garden was that it meant that we were almost at the play area. Now it has become a place of interest for children as well.



There are displays of wicker figures with a different theme each year. At the moment the Harry Potter figures from last summer are still in place, though some are now looking a bit battered, and Harry Potter is still in flight on his broom. As always, it will be interesting to see what the new display is for summer 2025.



Ian