Formal Garden, Homestead Park by fishers
Photo 3191

Formal Garden, Homestead Park

When our girls were young, as with many other young children, the key thing about this formal garden was that it meant that we were almost at the play area. Now it has become a place of interest for children as well.

There are displays of wicker figures with a different theme each year. At the moment the Harry Potter figures from last summer are still in place, though some are now looking a bit battered, and Harry Potter is still in flight on his broom. As always, it will be interesting to see what the new display is for summer 2025.

Ian
17th April 2025 17th Apr 25

Fisher Family

@fishers
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Looks a nice day up there to be wandering around the park
April 17th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely laid out gardens. fav!

Could you please re-hit the fav button on my shot 'Entwined' as it hasn't registered.
April 17th, 2025  
